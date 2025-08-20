Live
Flood Inflow to Srisailam Reservoir increases, ten gates lifted
In a significant development, the flood inflow to the Srisailam reservoir has surged, with 469,482 cusecs being received from the Jurala and Sunkesula projects. Consequently, 441,237 cusecs of water are now being released downstream from Srisailam.
The release includes 30,000 cusecs from the Pothireddypadu head regulatory, 35,315 cusecs from the left bank power station, and 30,192 cusecs from the right bank power station. In addition, ten spillway gates have been raised by 14 feet, allowing for the discharge of 345,730 cusecs of water towards Nagarjunasagar.
The current water level at Srisailam stands at 882.10 feet, a notable decrease from its full capacity of 885 feet. The reservoir has a total storage capacity of 215.80 TMC, with current levels at 199.73 TMC. The situation continues to be monitored closely as authorities manage the rising inflows.