Focus on Cheyutha, Aasara: AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to lay a special focus on branding and marketing facilities for the self-help groups under YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara schemes and ensure that they would be corruption-free.



During a review meeting on the implementation of Aasara and Cheyutha welfare schemes here on Wednesday, the Chief Minster told the officials to implement the schemes in a clean, corruption-free, and transparent manner, and assist all those beneficiaries who want to start their retail outlets by providing a good branding along with proper marketing platforms.

As we have signed MoUs with major companies, the two schemes should be implemented without any hindrance and the expertise of the business houses should benefit the women entrepreneurs to give them the intended results.

He directed the authorities to take an expert opinion on providing livestock to the beneficiaries of Cheyutha, in order to avoid complications in the future.

The officials informed that so far 21 lakh beneficiaries were enlisted under YSR Cheyutha and provided with the total financial assistance of Rs 3,937 crore. Similarly, Rs 6,792 crore has been utilised under YSR Aasara for 87.74 lakh beneficiaries. As many as 13.03 lakh women belonging to self-help groups have been benefited from both the schemes. Of the total target of establishing 33,486 retail outlets in rural areas, 8,836 outlets were started the remaining will be coming up by the end of October.

Panchayat raj and rural development minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, chief secretary Nilam Sawhney, special chief secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, principal secretary of panchayat raj Gopalakrishna Dwivedi and other officials were present at the review meeting.