Folk arts to create awareness on evils of alcohol: Lakshman Reddy

Visakhapatnam: State-level Liquor Prohibition Awareness Committee Chairman Lakshman Reddy said that the DWCRA groups would train women across the state to educate people in various places on the demerits of consuming alcohol.

Addressing media at Zilla Parishad Hall here on Thursday, Lakshman Reddy said that total prohibition would be implemented in a phased manner in the state.

To bring in awareness on the impact of alcohol consumption among people, the Chairman said folk art forms would be performed to draw the attention of common man and educate people on the importance of staying healthy sans consumption of alcohol.

Further, Lakshman Reddy said more focus would be laid on creating awareness among those involved in drunk drive. He stated that total prohibition would result in the fall in crime rate.

This apart, to help impart values among students and help them follow a healthy lifestyle, he said seminars, essay writing and elocution competitions would be held on the prohibition. Deaddiction camps would be held across the state, he added.

Various issues pertaining to the Excise department, including filling up of vacant posts and improving infrastructure would be resolved soon. The meeting was attended by Joint Collector I Venugopal Reddy along with excise and forest officials.