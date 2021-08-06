Follow footsteps of Sindhu to be champion in life: Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Vijayawada: Minister for Sports and Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao exhorted youth to take a cue from the life of the Olympics bronze medalist PV Sindhu to become champions in life.

The Minister along with Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar and managing director of SAAP N Prabhakar Reddy administered oath of office to Byreddi Siddhartha Reddy as the Chairman of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) here on Friday.

Later, addressing the media, Minister Muttamsetti said that the State government has been encouraging sportspersons from rural areas to become national and international champions. He said that sports complexes are being built in all the districts to bring out the talent among the youth.

The State government is giving Rs 10 lakh to gold medal winners, Rs 3 lakh to the silver medal winners and Rs 2 lakh to the bronze medal winners at the national level championship, the Minister informed.

The youth should give priority not only to the education but also physical fitness, he emphasised.

Minister Anil Kumar said that appointment of Byreddi Siddhartha Reddy as the Chairman of SAAP makes it clear that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving importance to youth. He said that he was confident that Siddhartha Reddy would strive hard to produce many champions in future.

The new Chairman Siddhartha Reddy thanked the Chief Minister for reposing faith in him, said that he would work hard to prepare youth to become national and international level sportspersons.