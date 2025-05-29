Food distribution vehicles to reach out to poor

Visakhapatnam: In order to reach out to the poor and satiate their hunger, food distribution vehicles were flagged off in the city on Wednesday. Marking the World Hunger Day, the vehicles were launched by Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Visakhapatnam as part of its corporate social responsibility.

After inaugurating the vehicles, Visakhapatnam South constituency MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav lauded the efforts of the jewellery group for catering to the needs of the weaker sections. Appreciating the group’s management, the MLA said the jewellery group allocated Rs.150 crore for the initiative.

He said that the group has been organizing various service oriented programmes in the fields of healthcare, education, poverty eradication, women empowerment, environmental protection, and construction of houses for the poor through the Hunger Free World scheme.