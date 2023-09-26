Foolproof arrangements for Chakra Snanam: Addl SP

Tirumala: Foolproof arrangements are in place for the conduct of Chakra Snanam, the immersion of sacred disc (Chakrathalwar), which will be held to mark the conclusion of the annual Brahmotsavams on Tuesday.

Additional SP Muniramaiah held a meeting with police officers here on Monday reviewing the arrangements being made in temple tank Pushkarini for observing Chakra snanam.

Urging the devotees to take care of the aged, he said children were not permitted to take the dip in Pushkarani. He also wanted the pilgrims to avoid wearing valuable gold ornaments or taking valuables along with them while taking a dip in the temple tank during Chakra snanam and urged them to be more restrained to avoid any jostling and for orderly conduct of Utsavam.

The pilgrims should wait in the galleries outside the temple tank and patiently wait till police allow them in batches into the temple tank for holy dip, he said.

He directed the police to be courteous with the pilgrims and guide them patiently to have a hassle-free punya snanam in the temple tank. DSP Katamraju and others were present.