  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Foolproof arrangements for Chakra Snanam: Addl SP

Additional SP Muniramaiah reviewing the arrangements for Chakra Snanam in Tirumala on Monday
x

Additional SP Muniramaiah reviewing the arrangements for Chakra Snanam in Tirumala on Monday

Highlights

Foolproof arrangements are in place for the conduct of Chakra Snanam, the immersion of sacred disc (Chakrathalwar), which will be held to mark the conclusion of the annual Brahmotsavams on Tuesday.

Tirumala: Foolproof arrangements are in place for the conduct of Chakra Snanam, the immersion of sacred disc (Chakrathalwar), which will be held to mark the conclusion of the annual Brahmotsavams on Tuesday.

Additional SP Muniramaiah held a meeting with police officers here on Monday reviewing the arrangements being made in temple tank Pushkarini for observing Chakra snanam.

Urging the devotees to take care of the aged, he said children were not permitted to take the dip in Pushkarani. He also wanted the pilgrims to avoid wearing valuable gold ornaments or taking valuables along with them while taking a dip in the temple tank during Chakra snanam and urged them to be more restrained to avoid any jostling and for orderly conduct of Utsavam.

The pilgrims should wait in the galleries outside the temple tank and patiently wait till police allow them in batches into the temple tank for holy dip, he said.

He directed the police to be courteous with the pilgrims and guide them patiently to have a hassle-free punya snanam in the temple tank. DSP Katamraju and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X