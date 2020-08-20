Foolproof arrangements in place for Kanipakam Brahmotsavams: EO A Venkatesh

Chittoor: Kanipakam temple EO A Venkatesh on Thursday said that the following indtructions from Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Redy the administration was making foolproof arrangements for the ensuing Annual Brahmostsvams of Varasiddi Vinayakaswamy temple.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, he said that Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy, Endowments Minister V Srinivasa Rao, YSRCP MLAs A Srinivasulu (Chittoor ), M S Babu (Puthalapattu) met the CM at Vijayawada camp office for inviting him to the proposed Brahmostsvams.

" The CM has instructed to conduct the Annual Brahmostvams in a traditional manner keeping in view the dreadful threat of the pandemic COVID-19. No single devotee would be allowed for inflicting the coronavirus during the fete," he added.

He further said that PR Minister P Ramachandra Reddy has explained the arrangements made to the devotees and the steps being taken for facing the COVID-19 threat.

The EO said Annual Brahmotsvams of Lord Varasiddi Vinayakaswamy would commence from August 22 onwards. Endowments Minister V Srinivasa Rao would bring silk clothes to Lord Varasiddi Vinayakaswamy on behalf of the state government.

He said P Mithun Reddy, MP, Rajampet would accompany the Endowments Minister while presenting the silk clothes to Lord Vinayakaswamy.