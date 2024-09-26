Forest officials set up drone cameras to catch leopard roaming in Kadium

The movement of a leopard at Kadiam of East Godavari district recently caused a stir among residents and nursery farmers. District Forest Officer Bharani reported that the big cat has been spotted roaming in local nurseries, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures.

To effectively monitor the cheetah's movements, drone cameras are being utilized for tracking, while precautionary steps are being taken to protect the nursery farms from potential threats. The officials have identified several footprints that suggest the animal's path may lead towards the areas of Mandapet and Alamur.



Additionally, in Konaseema district, DFO Prasada Rao has reported ongoing efforts to raise awareness among residents in the Edida and Marnipadu areas concerning the cheetah's movements. Community outreach is taking place, with local announcements being made through microphones by Kadiapu to inform the public about the animal’s migration.



Authorities urge locals to remain vigilant and report any sightings of the cheetah, ensuring a coordinated response to safeguard both the community and the wildlife.

