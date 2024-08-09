Live
- Arjun Bijlani says he wants to play a 'psycho lover' next
- Sensex jumps 819 points, auto and IT stocks outshine
- Nicola Hancock, Grace Parsons shine as Australia 'A' beat India ‘A’ by 8 wickets
- Student leaders rewarded with key ministries in Bangladesh interim government
- Myanmar hosts seminar on conservation of library collections for ASEAN
- SC stays ban on hijab by Mumbai college
- Rohit Kapur Outlines Mare Maritime’s Strategic Expansion and Global Growth Plans
- Odisha govt alerts 10 dists as Mahanadi swells
- India hopes to have Shami fit in time for Bangladesh Tests: Report
- Ahead of 'Laapata Ladies' screening for judges, Aamir Khan visits Supreme Court
Just In
Former Deputy CM Alla Nani Resigns to YSRCP
Alla Nani, the former Deputy Chief Minister and a prominent leader in the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP), has officially resigned from the party.
Alla Nani, the former Deputy Chief Minister and a prominent leader in the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP), has officially resigned from the party. Alongside his resignation from the YCP, Alla Nani has also stepped down from his role as the constituency in-charge for Eluru.
Nani has communicated his decision in a resignation letter addressed to Jagan Mohan Reddy, the party chief and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. This unexpected development marks a significant setback for YCP, as Alla Nani has been a key figure in the party's leadership.
The reasons behind his resignation have not been disclosed, leaving supporters and party members speculating about the implications this decision could have on the YCP's future and its political landscape in the region.