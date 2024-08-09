Former Deputy CM Alla Nani Resigns to YSRCP

Alla Nani, the former Deputy Chief Minister and a prominent leader in the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP), has officially resigned from the party. Alongside his resignation from the YCP, Alla Nani has also stepped down from his role as the constituency in-charge for Eluru.

Nani has communicated his decision in a resignation letter addressed to Jagan Mohan Reddy, the party chief and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. This unexpected development marks a significant setback for YCP, as Alla Nani has been a key figure in the party's leadership.

The reasons behind his resignation have not been disclosed, leaving supporters and party members speculating about the implications this decision could have on the YCP's future and its political landscape in the region.