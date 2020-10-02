Former MP Harsha Kumar to join Congress, says it will do justice to Dalits

Former Congress MP Harsha Kumar has decided to rejoin his own party. He said that he was ready to work under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and made clear that he would soon join the Congress party. He alleged that there were attacks on Dalits in state and at. Harsha Kumar said the Congress party should return to power if peace and security are to be maintained in the country and the state.

He recalled that the Congress party had promised to give special category status to Andhra Pradesh for five years but the BJP which had demanded it for ten years had failed to fulfil the promise after coming to power. "YSRCP, which came to power in the AP, also ignored the special category status," he pointed out. He wanted the Congress party to come back to power to give status to Andhra Pradesh and expressed his confidence that the party would come to power under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

Harsha Kumar said that he will also fight the problems of Dalits in AP. He said that he is determined to join Congress as Rahul and Priyanka were fighting on behalf of the Dalits. He said that justice would be done to the Dalits only through the Congress party, which is an alternative to the BJP. He accused the BJP of being a party formed to protect the interests of the corporate people. He said the central and state governments were not disclosing the facts of corona deaths.