Just In
Former Union Minister Killi Kriparani resigns to YSRCP
Killi Kriparani, a former Union Minister, has recently submitted his resignation from the primary membership of the YCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party). In her resignation letter, Kriparani alleged that the party did not offer him an appropriate position within its ranks despite his years of dedication and service.
The veteran politician expressed his disappointment by stating that ever since she joined the YCP, he has not been recognized as a leader but rather faced insults and neglect.
The resignation of Killi Kriparani comes as a blow to the YCP, as she was a prominent figure within the party and had previously served as a Union Minister. It remains to be seen how the party will respond to her allegations and if any further developments will arise from his decision to part ways with the YCP.