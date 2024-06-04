Raashi Khanna looks like a bombshell

At a recent event, actress Raashi Khanna turned heads and set pulses racing in a striking blue cutout dress. The ensemble, featuring a daringly low neckline and a thigh-high slit, showcased Khanna's impeccable style and enviable figure.







Embracing a minimalist aesthetic, Khanna opted to forgo excessive jewelry, allowing the dress to take center stage. With just a touch of black mascara and a swipe of bold pink lipstick, she exuded glamour and sophistication.





This bold fashion choice marks one of Khanna's most captivating looks to date, earning praise and admiration from onlookers. Her confidence and poise in carrying off such a daring outfit solidify her status as a style icon. Khanna's stunning appearance serves as inspiration for fashion enthusiasts, demonstrating the power of embracing bold choices with grace and confidence.







