Four from AP killed after car collides another vehicle in Tamil Nadu

A horrific road accident in Tamil Nadu has resulted in the deaths of five individuals, four of whom hailed from Merakamudidam mandal in Vizianagaram district, Andhra Pradesh. The deceased have been identified as Ramakrishna, Appalanaidu, Ramu, and Chandra Rao, all residents of Korapakottavalasa.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday morning when another vehicle collided with the car carrying the Ayyappa devotees, who were returning to Rameswaram after a pilgrimage to Sabarimala. The collision took place on the Keelakarai East Coast Road, as confirmed by Tamil Nadu police.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Mushtaq, also died in the accident. Emergency services transported the injured to a local hospital, where four of them are reported to be in critical condition. The police have stated that the devotees met their untimely end while returning from their religious journey.