Four held for stealing palladium metal

Anakapalli: Superintendent of Police Deepika M Patil informed that four persons were arrested after recovering stolen palladium metal from them worth over Rs 1 crore.

Briefing about the details of the case with the media here on Wednesday, the SP mentioned that Parawada police arrested the accused within four days of registering the theft.

She stated that the accused have been identified as Chintakayala Raju (painter), Vineeth Varma (electrician), Chintakayala Murali (helper) and K Ramachandra Raju, who works as an assistant production manager.

About 4.1-kg palladium metal worth Rs 1.15 crore and a Pulsar motorcycle were seized from them, the police informed.

Ravindra Heraeus Company director (technical support) and unit head S Varadarajan lodged a complaint with Parawada police on October 12 that 4.2-kg of palladium metal kept in the production block was stolen.

Special teams were formed under the supervision of Additional SP (Crimes) L Mohan Rao and Parawada Sub Division DSP KV Satyanarayana following the instructions of the SP to nab the accused.

The special teams arrested four accused on October 15 at Thanam crematorium and the palladium metal stolen in the case was recovered from them. According to the police, the four accused met in a hotel on October 5 and planned to steal the palladium. As part of their plan, they turned off the CC cameras in the company and with the help of a duplicate key, the metal was stolen.

They were looking for buyers to sellthe stolen property, when the police caught them.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP mentioned that to prevent such thefts, CCTV cameras should be installed in all the companies and their maintenance should be carried out from time to time.

Further, the SP said if the management of private companies seeks information, the district police would verify the conduct of the employees to trace if there are any criminal cases against them. SP Deepika M Patil felicitated and presented certificates of appreciation to Parawada Inspector R Mallikarjuna Rao, CCS SI P Ramesh, Parawada police station staff ASI B Y Naidu, constables GVVS Naidu and K Hemanth for cracking the case in four days and recovering the stolen property.