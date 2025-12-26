Four killed in ghastly road accident in Nandyal district

Nandyal, December 26: A ghastly road accident claimed the lives of four persons in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district in the early hours of Friday. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the National Highway between Nallagatla and Battalur villages in Allagadda mandal. A car travelling from Tirupati to Hyderabad lost control, crossed the road divider and rammed into an oncoming private travels bus.

All the four occupants of the car, hailing from Hyderabad, died on the spot in the impact, while two others sustained serious injuries. On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. The injured were shifted to a nearby government hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.









Police said the private travels bus was en route from Hyderabad to Puducherry at the time of the accident. Fortunately, none of the passengers travelling in the bus were injured. A case has been registered and the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, Roads and Buildings Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy expressed deep shock over the tragic incident. He described the loss of four lives at the accident site as extremely unfortunate and sought details from district officials. The Minister directed authorities to ensure immediate medical care to the injured and to intensify relief measures at the scene. He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and appealed to motorists and passengers to remain highly vigilant in view of the increasing number of road accidents.