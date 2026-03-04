Four master athletes from city to take part in int’l meet

Visakhapatnam: Fourmaster athletes from the Veteran Athletics Association of Visakhapatnam (VAAV) are participating in the 30th ‘Thailand Masters Athletics International Meet’ to be held in Thailand from March 5 to March 8. As part of encouraging the athletes, representatives of VAAV felicitated them here on Tuesday at Vanitha Walkers Bhavan located at Muralinagar. VAAV coordinator CH Srinivasaraju and other members handed over sports kits to international athletes DV Bhaskara Raju, G Sivarama Reddy, G Seetharam and Mangavara Prasad, who are going to Thailand from the city. Speaking on the occasion, association representatives wished the athletes to shine at the international level.

VAAV chief patron Kamal Baid, trustees Subodh Kumar Rakecha and Kapil Agarwal said they were extending all possible support to the athletes, they added. India Masters secretary general Manga Vara Prasad is acting as the team manager for the Indian team participating in the International Athletics Meet in Thailand. VAAV trustee Nanduri Rama Krishna, former ADCP Mohammed Khan, PRO Vamsi Chintalapati, Vanitha Walkers president R Suditha Kumari, secretary G Sireesha, athletes and others participated.