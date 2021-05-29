Free Anandaiah from clutches of police: TDP Beeda Ravichandra

Nellore: TDP general secretary and MLC Beeda Ravichandra demanded the government to free ayurvedic medical practitioner B Anandaiah from the clutches of police personnel.

It may be recalled that Anandaiah reached home on Friday and spent time with his family members after a week.

Villagers in a huge number gathered at his residence and asked the police not to shift him anywhere in the guise of security.

Police personnel kept quiet and shifted from Krishnapatnam village since wee hours of Saturday creating chaos in the village once again.

Ravichandra slammed the government for wasting valuable time in the name of testing the concoction while lakhs of people across the country are waiting for his preparation.

He alleged that ruling party leaders confined Anandaiah and have been demanding him to prepare the concoction for thousands of their party leaders and others.