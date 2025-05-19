Live
- GVMC Deputy Mayor election postponed for a day
- Rare and life-threatening pregnancy combated with surgery
- Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today – May 19, 2025
- 16-yr-old with large ovarian cyst undergoes robot-aided surgery
- DIY Cooling Face Packs to Refresh and Nourish Your Skin This Summer
- Mangaluru publisher’s bold, innovative journey in regional literature
- Jyoti Malhotra-Puri YouTuber link under scanner
- Telangana’s Heritage in the Spotlight: Miss World Contestants Visit State Secretariat in Grand Cultural Showcase
- Pikashow APK Download (Official) for Android – Pikashow.pro.in
- Odisha BJP govt to celebrate 1st anniv from June 11 to 13
Free mega eye screening camp held
A free mega eye screening camp organised by the Yeluri Charitable Trust and Green Spark Foundation, in association with the Sankara Eye Hospital at the ZP High School in Cherukuru of Parchuru mandal, received a good response from hundreds of people.
Parchuru: A free mega eye screening camp organised by the Yeluri Charitable Trust and Green Spark Foundation, in association with the Sankara Eye Hospital at the ZP High School in Cherukuru of Parchuru mandal, received a good response from hundreds of people.
More than 550 poor people from the surrounding areas reached the ZPHS Cherukuru early in the morning. The organisers made separate queues for men and women, arranged for shade, drinking water, and free lunch, and set up more counters for the OP registration. The experts’ panel of doctors screened the patients with advanced equipment and conducted diabetes and hypertension tests. The doctors gave prescriptions to get free medicines to those who required them and suggested further treatment and surgeries to those who needed them. Overall, the doctors referred 158 patients to eye surgeries.
The locals praised the MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao for organising service programmes for the last 15 years and conducting free eye and knee replacement surgeries for thousands of people in the surrounding places. The TDP leaders Shaik Shamshuddin, Dasari Usharani, Karumanchi Krishna, Shaik Jamaluddin, Paleti Koteswara Rao, and others participated in the programme.