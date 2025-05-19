Free mega eye screening camp held

Parchuru: A free mega eye screening camp organised by the Yeluri Charitable Trust and Green Spark Foundation, in association with the Sankara Eye Hospital at the ZP High School in Cherukuru of Parchuru mandal, received a good response from hundreds of people.

More than 550 poor people from the surrounding areas reached the ZPHS Cherukuru early in the morning. The organisers made separate queues for men and women, arranged for shade, drinking water, and free lunch, and set up more counters for the OP registration. The experts’ panel of doctors screened the patients with advanced equipment and conducted diabetes and hypertension tests. The doctors gave prescriptions to get free medicines to those who required them and suggested further treatment and surgeries to those who needed them. Overall, the doctors referred 158 patients to eye surgeries.

The locals praised the MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao for organising service programmes for the last 15 years and conducting free eye and knee replacement surgeries for thousands of people in the surrounding places. The TDP leaders Shaik Shamshuddin, Dasari Usharani, Karumanchi Krishna, Shaik Jamaluddin, Paleti Koteswara Rao, and others participated in the programme.