(Bapatla district): A free mega medical camp organised by the Yeluri Charitable Trust, Nova Agri Group, and Aster Ramesh Hospitals at Swarna village in Karamchedu mandal on Sunday received an overwhelming response.

The programme began with floral tributes to the statues of the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and Yeluri Nageswara Rao. Various political leaders from the Telugu Desam Party and Janasena Party attended the camp, showing cross-party support for the initiative. Specialist doctors from the Aster Ramesh Hospitals including former director of BIRRD Hospital and senior orthopaedic Dr Bharat Chandra, gynaecologist Dr Nelakuditi Anita, senior cardiologist Dr L Ramarao, neurosurgeon Dr Arun, pulmonologist Dr Balabhaskar, laparoscopic surgeon Dr Badipati Raju, general medicine Dr Subha Katta and Dr Bharat diagnosed more than 1300 people and offered medicines and suggestions based on their BP, blood sugar, and blood reports from the tests conducted there.

Speaking at the event, Jana Sena constituency in-charge Pedapudi Vijay Kumar commended MLA Eluri Sambasiva Rao for his decade-long commitment to public service. He mentioned that the MLA has provided free eye surgeries to thousands of people, earning him the title of ‘restorer of eyesight.’

Special arrangements were made to ensure the smooth functioning of the camp, including separate counters for men and women, and facilities for blood pressure checks, sugar tests, and blood tests.

Volunteers were deployed to assist patients and prevent any inconvenience. Local leaders Tirumalasettu Srihari, Khasim, Nayudu Hanumantha Rao, Poda Veeraiah, Chinna Narayana, Sankarasetty Chiranjeevi, Sagiri Srinivasa Rao and others were present.