Free spectacles for 95,000 students from Feb 3

Vijayawada: As part of the National Programme for Prevention of Blindness, the state government will begin distributing free spectacles to 94,689 students across the state from February 3.

The state-level launch of the programme will be held at Tenali in Guntur district, where minister for medical and health Y Satya Kumar Yadav and minister for civil supplies Nadendla Manohar will formally inaugurate the initiative. Following the launch, the distribution of spectacles will be taken up in respective constituencies under the supervision of MLAs and other public representatives.

The programme targets students aged between six and 18 years studying in selected government schools. Eye examinations were conducted for these students between July and November last year by paramedical ophthalmic assistants. Based on the screening results, 94,689 students were identified as requiring spectacles.

Officials said the required spectacles have already been prepared in accordance with the prescriptions obtained during the eye tests and will now be distributed to the beneficiaries in a phased manner across the State.

The state government is spending approximately Rs 2.52 crore on the programme, which aims to improve vision health among schoolchildren and prevent long-term visual impairment through early detection and timely intervention. The initiative is expected to benefit students from economically weaker sections by ensuring access to essential eye care services at no cost, thereby supporting their overall health and academic performance.