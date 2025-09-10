Live
Funds sanctioned for Pattu Vastram of Goddess Durga
Vijayawada: The state government has sanctioned Rs 20,000 for the purchase of Pattu Vastrams (silk robes) to be presented to Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga Ammavaru on the auspicious occasion of Moola Nakshatram during the upcoming Dasara festival. The presentation will take place at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on September 29.
Revenue Department Secretary Vadarevu Vinay Chand issued GO Rt No 1027 in this regard on Tuesday. The order permits the purchase of silk robes, which will be formally offered to the presiding deity as part of the temple’s traditional festivities.
As per the schedule, the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will personally present the Pattu Vastrams to Goddess Kanaka Durga Ammavaru on September 29 between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm. Following the presentation, the silk robes will be adorned to the deity on the same day in a special ritual.
The offering of Pattu Vastrams on Moola Nakshatram is a long-standing tradition of the Dasara celebrations at Indrakeeladri. Devotees believe the ritual symbolises divine blessings for the welfare and prosperity of the people. With preparations for Dasara already underway, the temple authorities are making elaborate arrangements to accommodate the influx of devotees expected for the annual festivities.