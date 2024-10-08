  • Menu
Funds sought for temple construction

Sri Sunama Jakini Matha temple committee members submitting a memorandum to MP Ambika Lakshminarayana in Gooty on Monday

Sri Sunama Jakini Matha temple committee members submitted a memorandum to Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshminarayana on Monday, seeking funds for the temple construction.

Gooty (Anantapur district): Sri Sunama Jakini Matha temple committee members submitted a memorandum to Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshminarayana on Monday, seeking funds for the temple construction.

The MP participated as the chief guest in the bhumi puja for the construction of a canteen in the temple premises in Gooty town. He assured them of extending all help for the construction of the temple. Party district president Venkata Shivadu Yadav, temple committee members, local leaders and activists and others were present.

