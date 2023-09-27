Ganesh idol immersion concludes peacefully in Kurnool

Kurnool: The immersion of more than 2,000 Ganesh idols was concluded peacefully at Vinayaka Ghat at Kurnool-Cuddapah (KC) canal in Kurnool town on Tuesday. No untoward incidents took place during the process.



Before taking the idol for immersion, Kurnool MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Mayor BY Ramaiah, MLA MA Hafeez Khan, district Collector Dr G Srijana, Superintendent of Police G Krishna Kanth and others offered special prayers to Lord Ganesha, the first idol at Rambotla temple in old town.

Since old town is a sensitive zone, the immersion process of Rambotla temple Lord Ganesha took off amid tight security, followed by the other idols in the town. Almost all the roads leading to Vinayaka Ghat were fully packed with people, who thronged to witness the procession.

District Collector Dr G Srijana, Joint Collector Narapureddy Mourya and others offered puja to Lord Ganesh installed at the Collectorate. Later, the Collector, Joint Collector and women folks participated in Kolatam.

As many as nine cranes were installed at KC Canal ghat for the smooth conduct of idol immersion. The district administration arranged deep sea swimmers, rescue operation teams and fire department personnel at the immersion ghat.