Gati Shakti team surveys ROB projects

Rajamahendravaram: As part of the Amrit Bharat phase-1 initiative, railway officials are prioritising the construction of Rail Over Bridges (ROBs) in the Annapurnammapeta area of Rajamahendravaram, Kesavaram, and Anaparthi.

Recently, Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari, along with MLAs Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary (Rajahmundry Rural) and Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy (Anaparthi) a meeting with Vijayawada DRM on the development of Rajahmundry railway station and other related projects.

Gati Shakti team members, including Senior Assistant Engineer Srinivas, conducted surveys in Rajahmundry, Kesavaram, and Anaparthi on Tuesday.

They examined the proposed site for the ROB in Annapurnamma Peta with officials from the Rajahmundry Municipal Corporation. They inspected the Anaparthi railway station, where Rs 25 crore worth of development work and Rs 10 crore Rail Over Bridge are to be taken up.

Anaparthi MLA Ramakrishna Reddy and local leaders also participated in the inspection.

During the visit, MLA Reddy highlighted the issue of the lack of train services from Anaparthi to Vizag after 10 am, causing inconvenience to passengers. The DRM assured to take appropriate measures to resolve the problem.

The joint construction proposal for ROBs by the Roads & Buildings (R&B) department and Railways has been stalled for the past five years, particularly regarding the closure of railway gate 413 at Anaparthi.

Senior Section Engineer Srinivas confirmed that with the necessary sanctions and funds now secured, work on the ROB construction will begin soon. Railways will undertake modernisation work at Bikkavolu railway station in the second phase of Amrit Bharat.