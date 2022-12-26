Gear up to face Covid challenge: CM YS Jagan to officials

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to gear up to face the Covid new variant BS-7 challenge.

He told the officials to upgrade infrastructure right from village clinics to government hospitals to face Covid challenge.

Reviewing the medical and health sector at his camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister said that Covid testing and treatment facilities should be provided at village clinics. The village secretariat staff, ANM and Asha workers should create awareness among people on wearing masks.

He said testing facilities should be intensified and hospitals both government and private sector should get ready to face the challenge. He said that the entire process should be completed by January 5.

The officials said that there was no trace of Covid BF-7 case in the State. They said there was a facility to test 30,000 cases per day and Genome Sequencing Lab in Vijayawada was ready to take up tests. Testing labs will be set up in another 19 places in addition to the existing 13 places.

The officials said testing was made compulsory for international air travelers and necessary facilities were set up at airports. They said 320 tonnes of medical liquid oxygen is ready for use.

Earlier, the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the process of filling vacant doctor and medical staff posts by January 26. He said village clinics should be set up by January 26 and video conference facilities should be provided at all clinics. He directed the officials to speed up the construction of new medical college buildings.

Referring to the family doctor concept, the Chief Minister directed the officials to make ready 104 vehicles by January 26. He said Arogyasri app should be made available to all medical staff. Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajani, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) M T Krishna Babu and other officials were present.