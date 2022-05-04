Giddalur: Police launch probe into Class 10 question paper leak

Giddalur: Prakasam district police launched investigation on the involvement of juveniles in tenth class question paper leak case.

It should be reminded here that tenth class students were writing Maths exam on Monday. The flying squad members and security personnel on duty at Government High School found a few teenagers acting suspiciously at Komarole in Giddalur Assembly constituency. As the exam is going on, some teenagers were seen preparing answers for the questions at a shop opposite the exam centre. When the officials inquired the teenagers, they confessed that they were intermediate students and received tenth class maths question paper on a WhatsApp group. They said that they were trying to help their juniors and friends in tenth class by sharing the answers.

DEO Vijay Bhaskar said when the authorities inspected the mobile phones of the teenagers, they found the question paper shared with them in the WhatsApp groups with the names Jatiratnalu, Slips etc. He said that one person photographed the question paper from a candidate in the exam hall and forwarded it to others. The DEO informed that the teenagers in question said that they received the question paper from another friend, who received it from a friend of his in a chain of incidents. He said that they complained to the police about the incident and asked for the arrest of the people involved in the incident.

Responding on the complaint by the education officer, Giddalur CI Md Firoz said students created a new group with name Slips, though they are running a group Jatiratnalu for nearly two years. He said that they are trying to find out all the persons, who forwarded the question paper from one group to another group and from one person to another person individually and the members of these groups have switched off their mobiles. He said most of the offenders are tenth and Intermediate students and it will take time to completely investigate the case.