Girijana Praja Chaitanya Yatra on Sept 28

Ongole: The Girijana Praja Samakhya and Girijana Vidyarthi Samakhya will jointly organise a Girijana Praja Chaitanya Yatra here on September 28.

The GPS and GVS president Vaditya Sankar Naik and other tribal leaders unveiled wall posters at the Bahujan Samaj Party office here on Thursday.

They announced that they are also conducting a round table meeting on September 28. Organisers noted the yatra has covered three districts so far and is now in its fourth.

They said that despite 79 years of independence, tribal living conditions remain unchanged while communities preserve national cultural heritage.

Sankar announced that the conference will gather intellectual opinions and plan strategies for protecting tribal rights.

