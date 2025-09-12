Live
- HC protects Aishwarya’s personality rights
- Delhi govt seeks assistance from Haryana to pump out floodwater
- Yamuna water level drops below warning mark
- Delhi to open 101 Ayushman Mandirs, 5 hospital blocks
- SC to hear actor Kangana’s plea for quashing defamation case
- Traffic congestion hits passengers & commuters hard at Kurnool bus stand
- Command Control Room for Baba centenary celebrations inaugurated
- ‘Super Six-Super Hit’ rally a political drama, says Venkatarami Reddy
- Cybercrime trail drains Rs 30 cr in 2.5 years in Southwest Delhi
- Cross-border arms smuggling module busted, kingpin held
Girijana Praja Chaitanya Yatra on Sept 28
Highlights
Ongole: The Girijana Praja Samakhya and Girijana Vidyarthi Samakhya will jointly organise a Girijana Praja Chaitanya Yatra here on September 28.The...
Ongole: The Girijana Praja Samakhya and Girijana Vidyarthi Samakhya will jointly organise a Girijana Praja Chaitanya Yatra here on September 28.
The GPS and GVS president Vaditya Sankar Naik and other tribal leaders unveiled wall posters at the Bahujan Samaj Party office here on Thursday.
They announced that they are also conducting a round table meeting on September 28. Organisers noted the yatra has covered three districts so far and is now in its fourth.
They said that despite 79 years of independence, tribal living conditions remain unchanged while communities preserve national cultural heritage.
Sankar announced that the conference will gather intellectual opinions and plan strategies for protecting tribal rights.
Next Story