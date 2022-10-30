  • Menu
Girls dance for item songs at TDP Madanapalle office

Highlights

On the occasion of former TDP MLA Dommalapati Ramesh's birthday, the party leaders and his supporters shook a leg at recording dances held at TDP office in Madanapalle constituency.

Madanapalle: On the occasion of former TDP MLA Dommalapati Ramesh's birthday, the party leaders and his supporters shook a leg at recording dances held at TDP office in Madanapalle constituency.

The birthday celebrations organised at Nimmanapalli Circle, Chittoor Bus Stand, Bengaluru Bus Stand and NTR circle have caused inconvenience to the commuters and obstructed the traffic flow.

Recording dances at birthday celebrations has become a topic of discussion in the city.

