Give priority to housing scheme, officials told

Tirupati: The non-distribution of free rice through fair price shops in the State and non-payment of Aarogyasri funds to the hospitals have been raised by a few public representatives at the district review committee (DRC) meeting here on Tuesday.

The first DRC meeting of the newly-formed district was held under the chairmanship of district in-charge Minister K Narayana Swamy which was attended by Minister RK Roja, Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy and several public representatives from the district.

It was learnt that BJP MLC V Narayana Reddy has mentioned the issue of free rice being supplied by the Central government for distribution to the ration card holders under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana. Though it has to be continued till September 2022, it was not done in the State during April and May.

Senior YSRCP MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has reportedly stated in the meeting that Aarogyasri network hospitals were not getting the reimbursement funds from the government. However, Minister Roja has asked DRC members not to make any adverse comments on the schemes.

The DRC meeting has mainly focussed on Jagananna housing layouts. Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy said that as part of Navaratnalu schemes, housing for all schemes has to be completed on a fast track as the government took up the housing scheme as a prestigious project. He directed the officials to provide all infrastructure facilities in the housing layouts and ensure bank loans to the beneficiaries. Also, all the supply channels have to be surveyed afresh to decide the boundaries and the tanks have to be developed under MGNREGA.

Minister Roja said that 30 lakh eligible people were getting houses in the State which could not be seen in any other State. With Nadu-Nedu, government schools in the State got a complete facelift on par with corporate schools. The construction of houses has to be completed with dedication. If there are any problems, they should be brought to the notice of the Ministers and MLAs.

Collector Venkata Ramana Reddy said that with the suggestions from Ministers, MLAs, MPs and MLCs, the district will be run on the development path on all fronts. Chittoor ZP chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu pointed out that there was a slow progress of house construction of the sanctioned 65,000 houses and it should be speeded up. Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy mentioned about the pending bills relating to the supply of free food and accommodation during Covid.

MLC Vithapu Balasubramanyam asked the officials to take steps for the timely completion of Naidupet–Tirupati six-lane road. MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, MLAs Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Koneti Adimulam, Nellore ZP chairman A Armugam, V Varaparsad, K Sanjeevaiah, Joint collector DK Balaji, SP P Parameswar Reddy, DRO M Sirinivasa Rao and other officials participated in the meeting.