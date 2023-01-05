Global Investors Summit in Visakha on March 3 & 4

Vijayawada: Global Investors Summit – 2023 will be held at Andhra University Engineering College, Visakhapatnam, on March 3 and 4, according to the Group of Ministers committee.

After the conclusion of the second meeting of the Group of Ministers, the ministers launched the Global summit website and brochure.

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the summit will be organised under the theme of Advantage Andhra Pradesh-Where Abundance meets Prosperity. The investments will be mainly based on available resources in the state, he said.

He said the focus sector of investors summit includes agri and food processing, aerospace and defence, automobile and electric vehicles, textiles and apparels, industrial and logistics infrastructure, petroleum and petrochemicals, electronics, IT, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, renewable energy, MSME, start-ups and innovation, skill development and education, tourism and hospitality.

The minister said a committee will be appointed in Visakhapatnam for showcasing the city for global events as the G-20 summit is going to be held there on March 28 and 29, and again on April 24.

He said an international health summit will be held at Visakha on January 6, IT summit on January 20-21, Global Tech summit on February 16 and 17. He said roadshows will be organised in countries like the US, Germany and Middle East and cities, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai to promote the Global investors summit.

Minister for Education Botsa Satyanarayana said that the programme was aimed at promoting investments in the state. The two-day summit offers an all-inclusive platform to international and domestic investors, policy makers and diplomats from various countries.

The summit will see business to business and govt to business meetings, sector-specific plenary sessions.