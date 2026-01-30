Global Telugu children’s conference in Dec

Ongole: The Global Telugu Children’s Conference (Balala Prapancha Telugu Mahasabhalu) will be organised on December 5 and 6 at NextGen School here, under the auspices of Andhra Saraswatha Parishad, informed the Parishat president, Dr Ghazal Srinivas.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar attended the logo unveiling programme at the NextGen School here on Thursday, alongside Swachandra Corporation Chairman K Pattabhiram, Collector P Raja Babu, MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, PDCC Bank Chairman Kamepalli Sitaramaiah, and other distinguished guests.

Speaking at the programme, Minister Satya Kumar emphasised that Telugu is not merely a language but a symbol of culture and heritage. Ghazal Srinivas announced plans to invite the President of India, governors from five states, and the chief ministers of both Telugu states. The conference expects participation from children under 16 from over 50 countries, as well as numerous government officials. The conference will showcase children’s talents through cultural programmes, poetry symposiums, drama, and traditional performances, with special training programmes planned for participants.