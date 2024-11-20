  • Menu
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

GMC to act against tax defaulters

Guntur Municipal Corporation
Guntur Municipal Corporation

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu has warned that the GMC will disconnect water and drainage services for homeowners...

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu has warned that the GMC will disconnect water and drainage services for homeowners who fail to pay their long-standing tax dues.

If these homeowners do not comply, the GMC will take strict action against them. Following this directive, GMC engineering officials on Tuesday disconnected the water supply for Gana Punniah Chowdary, who owed tax dues of Rs 1,56,365 dating back to 2019, as well as for Nandigama Kotaiah on CPT Road in Kotha Colony for having an unauthorised tap connection.

Puli Srinivasulu urged homeowners to pay their taxes to the GMC and cooperate with the municipality. He emphasised the importance of timely tax payments for the continued development of Guntur city.

