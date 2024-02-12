GMC to supply clean drinking water

Guntur: GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri informed that the GMC has taken all the steps to supply clean drinking water to the people. She said the people need not worry about the drinking water supply. She visited Srinagar, Sarada Colony, Vasantharaya Puram, IPD Colony, Sangadigunta, surrounding areas and examined chlorine percentage in the drinking water.

Lab reports in the Guntur Medical College informed that the drinking water contains sufficient chlorine. She informed that the GMC set up a call centre in the GMC office to respond on the drinking water issues. She said people who have any doubt that they are getting contaminated drinking water, may contact the call centre No 0863-2345103.

She said special officers were appointed for Srinagar, Sarada Colony and Sangadigunta areas where people are getting suspected contaminated water. She said executive engineer Kondareddy examined the drinking water pipeline from Undavalli to Guntur and chlorination at Takkellapadu head water works.

GMC collected 537 drinking water samples at the time of drinking water supply on Sunday and sent them to the lab for testing. She went to the PHC at the Sarada Colony and interacted with the family members of those undergoing treatment at the PHC with motions. She urged the people to take boiled and filtered water.

District collector M Venugopal Reddy informed that they have started supplying drinking water with the tankers to the areas where suspected diarrhoea cases were reported in Guntur city.