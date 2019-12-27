Government keen to develop roads, says Minister Perni Nani

Machilipatnam: State Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said that the State government was giving utmost priority to develop roads in cities, towns and villages in the state for good connectivity.

The Minister on Friday laid the foundation stone to CC road work at Mudusthambala Centre in 37th municipal ward with an estimated cost of Rs 3.24 lakh. Later, the Minister inaugurated the CC Road work at Gandhi Vidyalayam in ward No 36 which was left incomplete. The road work was estimated at Rs 3.07 lakh.

On the occasion, he said that parks were being developed for the people's recreation and asking those places for house sites was not correct. He said that all eligible beneficiates will get house sites and pattas in January. He said that if the foundation of any work is done the construction will start immediately.

The Minister further said that with an estimate of Rs 40 lakh road works will be taken up in various wards. Former Municipal Chairman Shaikh Silar Dada, municipal engineer Trinadhbabu, divisional engineer Gupta, former councilor Suribabu and others were present.