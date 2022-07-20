Government schemes aim to eradicate poverty: Deputy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa (YSR District): Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has appealed to people to bless Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to continue the welfare schemes launched for poor and downtrodden sections.

Conducting Gadapa Gadapa Kumana Prabhutvam at 34th division along with Mayor K Suresh Babu on Wednesday, Amzath Basha interacted with people and briefed them on the government welfare schemes.

The Deputy CM said that AP is the only state in the entire country implementing so many welfare schemes for the benefit of poor in a big way. He said that previous government has failed to resolve many problems in the district due to political reasons.

"The main motive of Jagan Mohan Reddy is to eradicate poverty in the state. And at the same time people to extend moral support for continuation of welfare schemes," he said. Deputy Mayor Nitya Nanda Reddy, Additional Commissioner Cheran Tej and corporators were present.