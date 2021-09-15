Government should help the needy but not the lazy

Making it mandatory to link Aadhaar to purchase liquor is the need of the hour. The government is trying to distribute public money to a section of people, in the name of helping the poor. If Aadhaar is linked with the sale of liquor, it will certainly help in weeding out bogus beneficiaries and force the real beneficiaries to use it for the purpose it is intended for. As we are all part of society, I want the government to help the needy but not the lazy. I want the government to cut the benefits of various schemes to those people who can afford to spend more than they are receiving from the government.

— T Naga Jyothi

Contract Employee, Ongole