Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to address AP budget session virtually

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Assembly will meet for a day to pass the budget on Thursday in view of corona pandemic. Holding the session has become necessary as the government had gone in for vote on account on March 29. The ordinance okays a total expenditure of Rs 70,994.98 crore over a period of three months. The one-day budget session is being boycotted by the Opposition TDP.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will address the session virtually from Raj Bhavan. Later, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will introduce the budget for the financial year 2021-22 to a tune of about Rs 2.28 lakh crore or Rs 2.38 lakh crore.

The session will come to an end after completing all the formalities of approving annual budget, including moving a motion of thanks for the Governor's address. Prior to the session, the state Cabinet will meet and approve the budget.