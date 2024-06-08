Governor Condoles death of Ramoji Rao

Vijayawada : Governor of Andhra Pradesh S. Abdul Nazeer has expressed profound grief and sadness over the demise of Eenadu Group Chairman Ch. Ramoji Rao in the early hours of Saturday in Hyderabad, after prolonged illness.

The Governor has said that Ramoji Rao was a stalwart in the field of media and entertainment and well known for setting high standards of journalism. He said Ramoji Rao was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan for his invaluable contributions in the fields of journalism, literature, cinema, and education.

The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.