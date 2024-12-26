Governor pays tributes to Vajpayee

Live
Highlights
Vijayawada:Governor S Abdul Nazeer offered tributes to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary by offering flowers to his portrait at a programme held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee is observed as Good Governance Day in honour of the great statesman for providing a stable and effective governance and he is remembered for being the architect of the country’s transition into the 21st century.
The officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan were also present on the occasion.
