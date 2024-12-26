  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Governor pays tributes to Vajpayee

Governor pays tributes to Vajpayee
x

Governor S A Nazeer paying floral tributes to former prime minister A B Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday

Highlights

Governor S Abdul Nazeer offered tributes to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary by offering flowers to his portrait at a programme held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Vijayawada:Governor S Abdul Nazeer offered tributes to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary by offering flowers to his portrait at a programme held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee is observed as Good Governance Day in honour of the great statesman for providing a stable and effective governance and he is remembered for being the architect of the country’s transition into the 21st century.

The officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan were also present on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick