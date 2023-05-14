Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today

VIJAYAWADA: The state government today attached the guest house on the banks of Krishna river where former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu residing. The government issued a GO No:80 on May 12 for the attachment of the property.



The orders issued by Home Department stated that the attachment of the property made under the charges of offences involving conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal misconduct by public servants – House allocated as an illegal gratification, which was kept at the disposal on free of cost basis as an illegal qratification/quid- pro-quo for the gains which accrued from the master plan for the capital city, the alignment of the inner Ring Road and the zonal development plans for Katheru, Kaza and Namburu villages of Guntur district.

The order gave authorization to investigation officer for filing an application before the Court of Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases, Vijayawada for attachment of immovable property under the criminal law amendment ordinance, 1944 (Ordinance No XXXVIII of 1994).

The Additional Director General of Police, CID, Mangalagiri in his letter stated that based on the complaint given by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, a case under sections 120 (B), 409, 420,34,35,36,37,166,167 and 217 of Indian Penal Code, 1860 and section 13 (2) read with section 13 (1)(C) and (d) of the Prevention of the Corruption Act 1988 of CID, AP, Mangalagiri was registered.

The case registered charging A-1 N Chandrababu Naidu, the then Chief Minister and A-2 P Narayana, the then Minister for Municipal administration and Urban Developemnt, along with other accused, abused their official position and in pursuance of their criminal conspiracy with other accused drove the preparation of capital city master plan and IRR alignment for Amaravati Capital city, through concealment of facts, misrepresentation of facts, by disregarding laws, circulars and guidelines of the central vigilance commission and General Finance rules, by disregarding bonafide objections raised by multiple persons/officials finally in finalizing the designs of capital city master plan for Amaravati capital city. By fixing the IRR alignment to suit the whims and fancies of A-1 and A2 they also created close accessibility to the educational institutions belongs to the family members of A-2.

The case registered charging the house of A-3 Lingamaneni Ramesh located at Karakatta road, Undavalli village in which N Chandrababu Naidu was residing, was kept at the disposal of Chandrababu Naidu on free of cost basis as an illegal gratification/quid-pro-quo for the gains which accrued to Lingamanenis from the Master Plan for the capital city, the alignment of the inner ring road and zonal development plans for Katheru, Kaza and Namburu villages of Guntur district. The state government issued another GO No:90 on the same day (May 12) for attachment of immovable properties of some others in Uddandarayunipalem, Rayapudi and Lingayapalem of capital region on the same charges.