Govt committed to create 20L jobs in 5 yrs: SEEDAP chief

VIJAYAWADA: Deepak Reddy Gunapati, chairman of the Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP), said on Monday that the State government is determined to create 20 lakh jobs in the next five years and SEEDAP would play a key role in development of the skills of the youth.

Deepak Reddy said the SEEDAP has taken up skill census in the State and it will help identify the skills of the people particularly the youth. He said the skill census will be a role model to the other States in India. Speaking at the workshop organised on imparting skills to the youth in the State at the SEEDAP office here, Deepak Reddy said the organisation has imparted training to 1.36 lakh youth and provided jobs to 1.04 lakh in the State.

He said the SEEDAP has set the target of creating one lakh jobs a year and produce entrepreneurs in the State. He said the SEEDAP has drawn plans to impart 12 types of training in the State and AP will be transformed as the one stop centre for skill development and skilled professionals in the country.

He said a comprehensive plan will be drawn for creation of jobs in association with sector skill councils, industries and training centres and the plan will be submitted to the government.

He said plans are afoot to stop migration of youth from rural areas to the urban areas by forming Centres of Excellence and the SEEDAP is encouraging formation of new industrial clusters.

He said the SEEDAP is working with the objective of providing jobs to the youth in other countries also and the organisation is ready to face any hurdles to achieve the goals.

Deepak Reddy said talks were held with APIIC, MSMEs, APTDC, Lidcap, Maritime Board and other corporations to transform the State as Skill State in India. SEEDAP CEO NKV Srinivasulu, executive Director Dr Syam, representatives of various corporations, entrepreneurs and others attended the workshop.