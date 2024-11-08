Govt giving top priority to horticulture cultivation: MLA Somireddy

Nellore: Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has advised the farmers to shift to horticulture cultivation as the government is offering subsidies in a big way.

Addressing the one-day training programme on horticulture cultivation in Podalakuru mandal on Thursday, the MLA has disclosed that the TDP government between 2014- 2019 had spent Rs 44 crore in the entire district, while Rs 4 crore in Sarvepalli constituency on horticulture cultivation.

He alleged that the previous YSRCP government had totally neglected horticulture cultivation, which spent just Rs 21 crore during its five years tenure. He said farmers are doing horticulture cultivation in 435 hectors, major part is fruit gardens, in this constituency.

The MLA suggested farmers to cultivate watermelons as they can get Rs 1 lakh profit for a period of three months. He also said that farmers should adopt drip irrigation as the government is providing 90 per cent subsidy.

District horticulture officer Subba Reddy, Podalakuru mandal TDP president T Mastan Babu, town president Mallikarjuna Naidu, party leaders and others were present.