Govt planning to cancel house sites pattas, alleges Kakani

Nellore: YSRCP leader and former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has alleged that the coalition government hatched a conspiracy to cancel house sites pattas that were distributed to poor during YSRCP regime in Sarvepalli constituency. Along with party leaders he visited Chavatapalem village of Venkatachalam mandal on Sunday and inspected Jagananna Housing Colony and enquired the beneficiaries in the village about the situation. The beneficiaries complained that some local leaders are threatening them to vacate the place as the government will abolish these houses and use them for other purpose.

Responding to their plea, the former Minister told them not to vacate the houses, as house site pattas were legally provided them irrespective of political parties.

He further said that his party will launch legal battle if the government tries to abolish the houses as the Jagananna Housing Colony scheme was implemented after discussing in the State cabinet.