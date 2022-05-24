Govt releases Rs 17 cr for water scheme, says MLA

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkata Rao said the decentralisation of governance introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy brought a great change that the District Collector is receiving people's petitions at mandal-level.

District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said the new district administration is conducting constituency-level Spandana programme to reach out to the people. She said that 160 complaints were received, which will be resolved through continuous monitoring and field-level response.

MLA Venkata Rao said the State government has released Rs 17 crore under Satya Sai drinking water scheme, which will provide safe drinking water to families in 243 habitations. He said he had written a letter to the Chief Minister to expand medical services in government hospitals in Devarapalli and Gopalapuram. The government would buy 50 acres to provide housing sites, he added.

Women and Child Welfare Officer K Vijaya Kumari, RWS Engineering Officer D Bala Shankara Rao, Deputy Director of Ground Water department PS Vijaya Kumar, DEO Abraham, DSO P Prasad Rao, DCSM K Tulsi and District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao were present.