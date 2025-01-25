Govt sanctioning more funds for public health care

Chittoor: G Veerapandian, Commissioner (Health and Family Welfare) said the State government is providing more funds for improving public health. Along with Chittoor district Collector Sumit Kumar, he held a meeting on mother- child protection programme, vaccination, completion of hospitals buildings, electronic health records, Ayushman Bharath health records and other subjects, with district medical and health officials at the Collectorate on Friday.

The Commissioner said a field-level medical and para-medical staff should strive to improve health care for people, particularly in rural areas. District officials on their part should supervise the performance of field staff in providing medical services to people. In the same breath, he warned that severe action will be taken on those, who show laxity in discharging their duties.

Stating that the State government has introduced Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) cards, Veerapandian directed the officials to ensure 100% registration of these cards. ANMs and Asha workers should constantly monitor mothers and the new-borns and ensure that women will get medical services right from pregnancy to child delivery.

The Commissioner told the district and medical officer and officials toreview on a daily basis with MLHP (Mid-Level Health Providers), ANM, Asha and supervisors on all national medical and health care programmes. The DMHO also should focus on improving the functioning of PHCs and sub-centers and also take up special drives for taking up repairs which involves lesser amounts.

Collector Sumit Kumar said 459 mid-level health providers, 540 ANMs, and 1,526 Asha workers are working in Chittoor district. Eye tests were conducted for school students covering 76,629 students in which 3,500 were identified suffering with sight problems and spectacles were provided to them. He said every Friday is observed as a dry day to intensify anti-mosquito drive in Chittoor district. He said in the district NCD - 3.0 door to door survey wastaken up from November 14 last year to January 15 this year covering 84,579 houses to identify people suffering with various diseases like BP, diabeties, Oral, Breast, cervical cancer. Assistant Collector Hima Vamsi, DM&HO Dr Sudha Rani, DCHS Dr Prabhavathi, PRSE Chandra Sekhar Reddy, Dr Sudarshan, DRO Hanumantha Rao were present.