Govt staff attends work wearing black badges

Govt staff attends work wearing black badges
AP JAC Amaravati Prakasam district members attending the work sporting black ribbon in Ongole on Friday

Following the call given by the AP JAC Amaravati, the employees from nearly 30 departments in Prakasam district attended the work by wearing black ribbons on Friday, as part of the ongoing protest.

Ongole (Prakasam district): Following the call given by the AP JAC Amaravati, the employees from nearly 30 departments in Prakasam district attended the work by wearing black ribbons on Friday, as part of the ongoing protest.


The employees gathered under the leadership of AP JAC Amaravati district chairman RVS Krishnamohan at the Collectorate and stated that they will continue the protest until the government fulfils their demands.


Their general secretary K Venkateswara Reddy, District Drivers Association leader K Venkateswarlu, district VRAs Association president Brahmaiah, District Secretariat Employees president Anjaneyulu, Collectorate Employees' Association president V Srinivasa Rao and others participated in the programme.


