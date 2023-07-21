Govt to book Pawan for data theft claim

Vijayawada: Has there been data theft in Andhra Pradesh? Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan maintains that the volunteers had collected data of private individuals and that it had been given to a company called FAO located at Nanakramguda in Hyderabad.

The government questioned him saying why he was silent when the TDP government collected data in the name of integrated survey and passed it on to a company in Telangana which was raided by the Telangana government. It did not stop there; the government issued a GO for prosecution of Pawan Kalyan under Section 199 (4) (b) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

The government has asked the Public Prosecutor to file a case in a court of law against Pawan for making “baseless and defamatory allegations,” against gram/ward volunteers and government during his Varahi Yatra in Eluru on July 9. Pawan, who returned to Vijayawada from Delhi on Thursday afternoon after his meetings with BJP national president J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders, challenged Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to do whatever he likes. Addressing the party workers, he displayed the copy of the GO and said that he was ready for anything.

He cannot be coved down by such threats. Pawan said he had come into politics risking his life and his only aim was development of the state. He added that the days of Jagan’s government were numbered.



Pawan Kalyan alleged that the state government has been diverting the people’s data on 23 subjects to a private company at Hyderabad. Stating that the government has no right to collect personal data, Pawan Kalyan said volunteers will have to face legal consequences. He demanded a white paper on the volunteer system.

Referring to his Delhi visit, he said he went to Delhi to attend the NDA meeting and also discussed the issue of alliances with BJP top leadership. When party workers started shouting “CM, CM” he said the first task was to pull down the YSRCP government. Who will be CM will be decided after the elections depending on who wins how many seats. He indicated that the Centre was not averse to his formula of alliance between Jana Sena, TDP and BJP. For the present the slogan should be ‘Janam bagundalante Jagan Povali’ ( If people have to be happy Jagan must go).