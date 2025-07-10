Govt to get feedback on sanitation in ULBs

Vijayawada: In a decisive step towards enhancing urban living standards, the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department of Andhra Pradesh has unveiled a state-wide action plan aimed at significantly improving citizen satisfaction with sanitation services.

This initiative forms a key part of the Positive People Perception Tracking (PPT) framework, operational under the state’s Real Time Governance System (RTGS), said S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary to Government, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department.

The initiative utilises Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) technology to collect real-time citizen feedback on urban services, with a renewed focus on sanitation. Following a high-level review chaired by the Chief Secretary on June 30, 2025, the government has set ambitious yet achievable satisfaction targets for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), prioritising accountability and timely service delivery. The department of municipal administration and urban development has set satisfaction targets for 17 municipal corporations and 77 municipalities. These targets are on door-to-door garbage collection, garbage dump clearance and desilting drains. For the remaining Nagara Panchayats, IVRS feedback collection will commence from September 2025, said Suresh Kumar.

To meet these targets, ULB Commissioners have been directed to initiate immediate and comprehensive measures, in conjunction with field inspections and close supervision by municipal functionaries, he added.

The department of municipal administration has made it clear that strict adherence to these protocols is non-negotiable, and any lapse will be viewed with seriousness. State-level monitoring mechanisms are already in place to track performance and enforce accountability.

This initiative reflects the Andhra Pradesh Government’s steadfast commitment to building cleaner, healthier, and more responsive urban environments, driven by citizen feedback and evidence-based governance, said Suresh Kumar.