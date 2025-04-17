Govt urged to activate Building Workers’ Welfare Board

Vijayawada: P Apparao, president of NTR District Building Workers’ Union (CITU) appealed to construction workers to participate in dharna in large numbers scheduled for April 24 at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada.

The building workers are demanding the activation of the building and other construction workers’ welfare board and the implementation of its schemes.

A meeting of the Building Workers’ Union, Vijayawada Rural Mandal, Ramavarappadu Area Committee, was held on Wednesday with V Kanakaraju in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, Apparao stated that approximately 30 lakh workers across the state are engaged in various occupations within the construction sector. After nearly 40 years of struggle, the Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board was established, through which thousands of workers benefited from various schemes. However, the previous state government halted these schemes by issuing Memo 1214 in 2019, diverting hundreds of crores of rupees from the Welfare Board’s funds to other schemes, rendering the Board ineffective. During this period, thousands of workers had to run from pillar to post, applying for schemes, while even previously sanctioned schemes did not receive funds, causing distress to workers’ families.

Apparao pointed out that the Telugu Desam-led coalition government had promised in its election manifesto to revive the Welfare Board and implement schemes as before, but even after 10 months in power, this promise remains unfulfilled. He expressed anguish that workers are dying in accidents or becoming disabled, yet there is no one to support them.

He noted that construction workers across the country have fought and secured Welfare Boards, and in all states, these boards provide numerous schemes for workers’ welfare. Previously, schemes such as compensation for the death or disability of workers, funeral expenses, maternity benefits, marriage assistance for workers’ children, and scholarships for students were implemented. However, these have been stalled for the past six years, and he demanded their immediate restoration. He urged the coalition government to honor its promise by canceling Memo 1214 and reviving the Welfare Board.

In this context, he called on construction workers to participate in the dharna on April 24 at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada demanding solutions to their issues and make it a success.

Building Workers’ Union district honorary president A Venkateswara Rao, CITU Vijayawada Rural mandal secretary P Venkateswara Rao, Building Workers’ Union Vijayawada Rural Mandal Ramavarappadu Area Secretary Ch Srinivas and leaders V Apparao, Arjun, Basha, Ramana, Rayappa, Venkatesh and others participated.