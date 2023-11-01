Live
PM modi greets AP people on state formation day, says it has exceptional talent
NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Andhra Pradesh State Formation Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to the people of the state. He took to social media X handle on Wednesday morning to convey his message.
In his tweet, the Prime Minister praised the exceptional talent, unwavering determination, and strong perseverance of the people of Andhra Pradesh. He also assured that he will continuously pray for the prosperity and success of the people of the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted citizens on the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Karnataka as well. In a series of posts, Modi extended wishes to the citizens of five states.
Greeting the people of Karnataka, PM Modi wrote, "On this Kannada Rajyotsava, we celebrate the spirit of Karnataka - a cradle of ancient innovation and modern enterprise. Its people, a blend of warmth and wisdom, fuel the state's relentless march towards greatness. May Karnataka continue to thrive, innovate and inspire."